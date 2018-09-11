Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 1.1 percent year-year-on-year increase in July.





The rand responded positively to the data, strengthening to 15.0850 from 15.1200 before the release.





Analysts said manufacturing, which contributes 13 percent of gross domestic product and 11 percent of employment, is set to rebound for the rest of 2018 as inventories are replenished.





“This could be early signs of stabilisation in the sector, but we cannot rule out shocks especially as trade conditions are affected by the U.S.-China trade war,” said Isaac Matshego, senior economist at Nedbank.





The country slumped to a surprise recession, data showed last week, as manufacturing along with agriculture and retail shrank. Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene on Monday said revenue collection could fall below target due to the recession.





