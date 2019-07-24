The South African economy contracted by 3.2% in the first quarter as nation-wide power cuts by the ailing utility Eskom hit mining, manufacturing and retailers.





On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for South Africa’s 2019 economic growth to 0.7% from April’s 1.2%.





Weak growth and expectations the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve will cut rates in coming weeks have prompted calls for more rate cuts by the SARB. But challenges to the central bank’s independence from the ruling African National Congress have made it cautious.





“Today’s inflation numbers don’t change much, but we believe there is scope for another cut this year. The bank left the door open last week by saying their decisions would be data-dependent,” said Elize Kruger, an economist at NKC African Economics.





At 0830 GMT after the inflation release the rand had barely budged, steady at 13.9350 per dollar.





REUTERS