JOHANNESBURG - Motorists in Gauteng will have to fork out more cash this year to have their vehicles licensed.





The Gauteng Provincial Government has published their fee increase for vehicle licensing for the 2018/19 financial year.





The price change is expected to take effect from 1 April. The regulations are part of the annual provincial review, with the MEC of Gauteng recommending a substantial fee increase of 7.7% (i.e. CPI + 2) for the 2018/19 financial year. Government has invited those interested to make comments on the regulations by 8 March 2018. The motorcycle license fee will now be R204, previously sitting at R192.





License for vehicles will be priced from R204 and will be scaled upwards, depending on the weight of the vehicle.









View the pricing list below: