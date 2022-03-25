Kganyago eyes improved SA growth but hikes repo rate in face of elevated inflation

THE SOUTH African Reserve Bank (SARB) now expects the ongoing commodities rally to turn around the country’s depressed economic fortunes, but yesterday raised the key interest rate due to elevated inflation. With inflation remaining elevated on sustained higher oil prices, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) yesterday decided to increase interest rates for a third successive time by 25 basis points since November to 4.25 percent.

Story continues below Advertisment

Core inflation is forecast to increase to 4.2 percent in 2022, up from 3.8 percent, to 5 percent in 2023 from 4.4 percent, before easing somewhat to 4.7 percent in 2024 from 4.5 percent. The bank could begin to adopt a hawkish tone as two MPC members preferred hiking interest rates by 50 basis points as inflation outlook was assessed to the upside. However, three MPC members voted for a gradual increase in interest rates and none voted to keep rates on hold.

Story continues below Advertisment

This as the SARB yesterday revised upwards the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast based on the economic rebound experienced in 2021 and this year. SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the economy was expected to grow by 2 percent in 2022, revised up from 1.7 percent from the January forecast. “This is due to a combination of factors, including stronger growth in 2021 and higher commodity export prices,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Growth in output in the first quarter of this year is likely to be significantly stronger than expected at the time of the January meeting.” South Africa’s commodities exports have enjoyed a prolonged rally in the markets, recently buoyed by soaring demand for safe haven on fears of supply chain disruptions over the Russia/Ukraine war. The country’s commodity price basket is forecast to rise by 8 percent for the year as a whole due to rising demand, keeping the terms of trade elevated, before falling sharply in 2023.

Story continues below Advertisment

As a result of these export and import price developments, the current account surplus is expected to increase to about 3 percent of GDP this year, before easing to 1.6 percent in 2023. North-West University Business School economist Professor Raymond Parsons said the MPC’s revised forecasts for 2022 might be on the optimistic side. “The jury is still out on whether these improved growth expectations will be realised. And if future interest rate rises are too aggressive, the risk of stagflation will increase,” Parsons said.

However, Kganyago warned that the potential growth could still remain constrained by load shedding, policy uncertainty, and weak investment by the government sector. Kganyago said GDP growth was forecast to be 1.9 percent in both 2023 and in 2024. Sanisha Packirisamy an economist at Momentum Investments, said, “Given the likely accelerated global interest rate path, local interest rate hikes are expected to be front loaded to keep South Africa inflation expectations anchored.”

FNB Commercial Property Finance strategist John Loos said a 25 basis point interest rate hike would not yet halt the strengthening trend in commercial property market sales activity. “Gradual interest rate hiking could provide some mild positive support for the residential rental market,” Loos said. The rand has responded well to the announcement, gaining over 0.6 percent and breaking through R14.60 to the dollar after holding steady during the morning session.