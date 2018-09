Acting SARS Commissioner, Mark Kingon and Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene. File Photo: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has extended the term of acting South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Mark Kingon for a further 90 days.





"Section 7 of the SARS Act empowers the Minister of Finance to appoint an acting commissioner. The President, however, appoints a permanent Commissioner," Treasury said in a statement.





Kingon was appointed acting commissioner following the suspension of Tom Moyane.