Knysna is looking for you to come and visit, in a bid to drum up the economy and support local businesses

The City of Knysna in the Western Cape is known for its breathtaking views, charming people and a spirit of calm and relaxation. The seaside venue is a major tourist attraction for the Western Cape but after the 2017 fires, that claimed 7 lives, destroyed 16 000 hectares of land and cost billions in damages, the city is struggling to regain its lustre.

The impact of the pandemic has not helped matters as well and tourism in the region has yet to regain the numbers it once had. Tourism Knysna is hoping that more people will look to Knysna as their destination of choice for the holidays and that will translate into more employment for the coastal local. Travel Blogger and Visual Storyteller in the Garden Route, Rose Bilbrough is emphatic that more South Africans come to the Garden Route and specifically Knysna.

“Knysna is a community teeming with great businesses and entrepreneurs. These are not large corporations but small mom-and-pop operations that are supporting a huge chunk of the community,” Bilbrough expressed. With more people coming to the region and partaking in activities these, it is hopeful that Knysna, Sedgefield, George and other regions will flourish. WHAT CAN YOU DO?

The city of Knysna try each year to provide various events to bring more visItors to the area. They also create these events to showcase the wonderful entrepreneurs and small business. Knysna Oyster Festival The Knysna Oyster Festival is back for its 40th year! From 30 June to 9 July.

“While the festival’s official programme promises an array of events, visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the breathtaking wonders and experiences that the beautiful towns of Knysna and Sedgefield have to offer. From captivating natural landscapes to exhilarating outdoor activities and delectable culinary delights, there is something for everyone during this ten-day extravaganza,” organisers of the event said. The Spice and Tea House Image via the The Spice and Tea House website The tea house is one of the cutest shops in Knysna and if you are going to support a local business then owner Sanchia’s spice and tea experience is a must. She takes the time to immerse herself in all the ins and outs of her teas and spices. The house allows you to come and learn something new that might inspire you but Sanchia is not afraid for learning from you and being inspired by your stories.

The Knysna Cycle Tour Supplied by Knysna Oyster Festival Media The tour comprises of two days of mountain biking on 1 and 2 July. This event was created for adventure cyclists. According to organisers, this event is where the “real MTB heroes come out to play!” If you’re a cyclist looking for a challenge, then the 48km Green Route or the crazy 80 –85 km Red Route on day one, and the 42 km route on day two is the right path for you. The route goes through the gorgeous Knysna forest and is the favourite rides of the Knysna locals.

The Oyster Better Ball Championship The Ball invites visitors to gather and enjoy a day of golf at the Knysna Golf Club, known as one of the best facilities on the Garden Route. On Friday, 8 July, experience the thrill and fun. The elephant safari in Knysna