



Addressing Parliament at the inquiry into state capture, being conducted by the public enterprises portfolio committee, Koko testified that it was his attempts to root out corruption in Eskom’s Kusile and Medupi projects which led to the various claims of wrongdoing on his part.





Koko has refused to resign from Eskom, saying he is of the belief that he still has a crucial role to play at the power utility.





"I have had a relationship with Eskom for the last 31 years, Eskom took me through high school and University. That's why I say my blood is Eskom blue," Koko said.













Koko testified on the purchase of Optimum Coal Mine by the Gupta-owned, Tegeta Exploration with resources from Glencore.





Koko also testified on the R659m prepayment that Eskom paid to Tegeta for coal supplies and corporate governance at the company.





Koko alluded to being an innocent party who is being punished for refusing to sign the controversial R659 million deal with no contract, “they offered me R4.9 million to walk away. I refused, “ he said.





On Monday last week Koko returned to Eskom to head up the group executive for generation.





Koko's lawyers sent a letter to former interim Eskom boss Sean Maritz on Monday, which he stated that should Eskom wish to dismiss him, it should follow the letter of the law.













