KWV acquires Red Heart Rum from Pernod Ricard SA as it expands its portfolio footprint

KWV on Friday morning announced the acquisition of the iconic Red Heart Rum brand from Pernod Ricard South Africa to expand its portfolio footprint with an eye on growth. “Red Heart Rum has a rich history as one of South Africa's beloved rum brands. Known for its smooth, distinctive flavour and consistent quality, Red Heart Rum has long been a favourite among consumers and has a strong presence in the South African market,” it said in a statement.

KWV CEO John Loomes said, “We are thrilled about the addition of Red Heart Rum to our portfolio. This acquisition strengthens our presence in the South African liquor market and is a key component of our strategic growth journey.” The Competition Commission has approved the transaction, which will be completed on August 22. “This acquisition is a significant step forward for KWV, and we are confident it will drive our continued success,” said Loomes.

KWV said the strategic addition enhanced its portfolio, which was primarily owned by Vasari Beverages, with Masimong Group Holdings and Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), through its Family Office Group Solutions Business recently joining as shareholders. It further said the alignment of Red Heart Rum with KWV’s established portfolio underscored KWV’s commitment to expanding its high-quality offerings. Who is KWV?

KWV, a leading name in the South African wine and spirits industry, is renowned for its celebrated brands, including KWV Brandy, Roodeberg, Laborie, and KWV Classic Collection. This acquisition marks KWV’s entry into the rum category, complementing the rest of its existing spirits range, which includes Cruxland Gin, Wild Africa Cream, and Ponchos Tequila. KWV operates three distilleries and a packing plant, where it distills, matures, blends, and bottles spirits. The company also manages a wine cellar dedicated to producing high-quality wines and their team of viticulturists oversees vineyard practices across 54 farms in the Western Cape, covering approximately 1 200 hectares. KWV’s products are represented in over 100 markets globally. Founded in 1918, KWV has been a cornerstone of the South African wine industry, playing a vital role in its evolution. Known for producing one of South Africa’s first commercial brandies and pioneering modern wine cellars, KWV has continually advanced its production techniques and maintained its position as a leading brand producer. With a proactive approach to market opportunities, KWV has also expanded into the ready-to-drink sector.