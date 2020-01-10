DURBAN – Demand for centrally placed modern homes has led to KwaZulu-Natal development Ballito Groves launching their third and final phase.
Developed by International Housing Solutions (IHS), in conjunction with Avoca Developments, Ballito Groves was launched in December 2018 and all 114 Phase 1 units sold out in less than 4 weeks from launch.
Having benefited from the overwhelming market reaction and a sustained demand for property at Ballito Groves, the launch of Phase 2 was met with great reaction resulting in all 126 opportunities within the phase selling out in only 5 weeks from release.
Chris Horn, Director of Avoca Developments said, "We did not embark on this journey blindly; we partnered with IHS, whose key focus is developing accessible and viable housing investments with easy access to schools, shops and work opportunities. Ballito is the ideal location as it is a key growth area which is attracting families due to the centrality of amenities and proximity of schools, malls and other desirable things and the sales uptake of Ballito Groves speaks for itself".
The sales performance of Ballito Groves has set a new precedent for new sectional title developments of this kind in the area. At its launch, a staggering R200 million worth of sales was achieved in under a month which translates into an average rate of sale of 6 units per day. In comparison, the current Sectional Title transfers for the area reveal a total of 180 sales for the same period overall, translating into an average of 15 sales per month.