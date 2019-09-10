Having achieved an outstanding R350 million in sales for Phase 1 to date, Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate has officially unlocked Phase 2. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – Having achieved an outstanding R350 million in sales for Phase 1 to date, Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate has officially unlocked Phase 2. The North Coast is undoubtedly home to outstanding estate living, however, Zululami is one of the key catalytic estates introduced to the property market.

Zululami has further entrenched itself as an unsurpassed coastal, family lifestyle along this stretch of KwaZulu-Natal’s prime North Coast region, as Phase 2 unlocks the most premium sea-facing stands within the estate.

"We have already seen how in-demand the North Coast property market is, with the R76 billion masterplan in motion from the Royal Shaka Property Group. This is not to mention the facelift the local shopping centres and amenities are experiencing, along with further upgrades to the roads, which is partly funded by Collins Residential and other independent developers," said Murray Collins from Collins Residential.

Since it was launched in 2016, Zululami has always seen exceptional interest from investors; with Phase 1 80 percent sold out.

"I believe that Phase 2 will experience an even greater reaction, as we have unlocked what is to be the most outstanding sea-facing stands in Zululami and in the North Coast," said Collins.

Phase 2 of the holistic development has 107 spacious, luxury residential stands varying from 880m² to 2100m², that boast views of the majestic Indian Ocean. Zululami is set across 140 hectares of the indigenous natural landscape in Sheffield Beach, KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast.

This estate offers premium sea views as well as an outdoor-loving community with exclusive direct access to the prestigious Christmas Bay and Sheffield Beach, explorational trails and routes through nature, revitalised wetlands and dams, as well as world-class facilities.

"Construction is in full tilt, as a result, we already have the Gatehouse complete, while the construction on the Wetland clubhouse has begun with landscaping, roads and elevated boardwalks underway. The first transfers are set to take place at the end of August 2019.

"It is evident that Zululami has had a massive impact on the KZN economy and masterplan for the North Coast. Coupled with the recent launch of Seaton, along with the steady progression seen on Zululami, we will see the North Coast rapidly transform," concluded Collins.

