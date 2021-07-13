KZN Economic Council warns of economic impact of looting

The KwaZulu-Natal Economic Council has condemned the looting and destruction of businesses and property in KwaZulu-Natal, according to a statement from the council on Tuesday. The council has also warned of the dire economic consequences if the situation is not immediately contained.

Businesses have indicated that as a result of shutting down operations, destruction of property, physical loss of goods and working hours, the cost to the economy today runs into billions of rand. “Business condemns the unpatriotic rioting and looting currently being carried out in KZN and Gauteng. The losses incurred from looting has reached billions and it will take years to recover from the economic crisis with further increases in job losses being inevitable. This violence must stop now to prevent economic disaster,” KZN Economic Council, Co-covenor of Business, Dominic Collette. The council has warned that the latest developments will undermine the economic reconstruction and recovery plan as well as significantly dampen investor confidence in the province.

The loss of jobs and livelihoods was also highlighted as one of the immediate consequences of the latest prevailing situation, especially at the height of a pandemic. The council has also called on the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster to move with speed to arrest the deteriorating situation, which is posing a threat to the economy. Over the last few days, KZN has experienced violent incidents, road blockades as well as the burning of trucks, warehouses, shops, and being involved in a massive looting spree.

The local council acknowledged that what has started as political protests has morphed into criminality and sheer thuggery. The KZN Economic Council has coordinated the province’s economic response and its members and has welcomed the deployment of the army to support the work of the police. It has also called for the visibility of law enforcement officers in key economic points such as the ports, distribution centres and freeways.