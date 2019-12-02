CAPE TOWN – KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said on Monday that the province’s projections of the economic impact for this year’s festive season was estimated at R2.3 billion.
Dube-Ncube said as a province they had pulled out all the stops to ensure that holidaymakers were spoilt for choice all around the province to encourage geographical spread of visitors and the economic impact of the season was felt throughout the province.
With 1.1 million domestic trips and 117 500 international arrivals projected this festive season from 1 December to 16 January, holidaymakers will be spoilt for choice with more than 30 events from across KZN to keep them engaged, entertained and on the go.
Dube-Ncube, said: “The festive season should be a time to relax, unwind and ponder the positive prospects of the New Year and do all of this without worrying about your safety.
“We want holidaymakers to feel safe. We are working hard with law enforcement agencies to ensure an incident-free time in all areas of our province, be it at the beach, game reserves, accommodation or even on the road.