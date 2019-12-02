KZN expects over R2 billion in consumer spend over festive season









MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said as a province they pulled out all the stops to ensure that holidaymakers were spoilt for choice all around the province. Photo: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency (ANA) CAPE TOWN – KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said on Monday that the province’s projections of the economic impact for this year’s festive season was estimated at R2.3 billion. Dube-Ncube said as a province they had pulled out all the stops to ensure that holidaymakers were spoilt for choice all around the province to encourage geographical spread of visitors and the economic impact of the season was felt throughout the province. With 1.1 million domestic trips and 117 500 international arrivals projected this festive season from 1 December to 16 January, holidaymakers will be spoilt for choice with more than 30 events from across KZN to keep them engaged, entertained and on the go. Dube-Ncube, said: “The festive season should be a time to relax, unwind and ponder the positive prospects of the New Year and do all of this without worrying about your safety. “We want holidaymakers to feel safe. We are working hard with law enforcement agencies to ensure an incident-free time in all areas of our province, be it at the beach, game reserves, accommodation or even on the road.

“We understand that issues of safety can have an adverse impact on the tourism industry.”

To mark the beginning of the holiday period, KZN is set to roll out the “Do KZN, Do Summer” campaign to entice those holidaymakers who have not finalised their summer holiday plan to “Do their summer in KZN”.

Tourism KZN will also have a booth at the Mall of Africa in Gauteng on December 7 where consumers can book their holidays to the province in real time. This will run through to the end of February, targeting provinces such as Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Giving insights on this campaign, the acting chief executive of Tourism KZN, Phindile Makwakwa said Gauteng and other landlocked provinces were among the biggest domestic key source markets.

“We really want to give those who haven’t yet finalized their plans for the summer season an opportunity to book their holidays on the spot.

“We also looked at the travel trends and more and more people are opting to take their breaks beyond December. Hence, our activation will also target those who prefer to travel once their children have returned to school and who perhaps seek some romantic time with their partners for Valentine’s Day,” said Makwakwa.

To ensure that holidaymakers are equipped with all the information they need to make their holidays seamless and memorable, Tourism KZN will be distributing information packs at various tollgates around KZN containing useful visitor information such as a calendar of events, exciting things to do in KZN and safety tips.

“We also encourage all our visitors to download the KZN Travel Guide APP so that they have vital information on more travel packages for their next holiday, events around the province, restaurants, hotels and tourism experiences at their fingertips,” concluded Makwakwa.

Loads of surprises around the province will include a ball pit at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping and flash mobs that will create many Instagramable moments for holidaymakers.

BUSINESS REPORT