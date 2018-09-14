The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has released their list of finalists for the KZN Exporter of the Year. Photo: Facebook





KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is the second-largest contributor to the South African economy and exports are a cornerstone of the province's economy as it is strategically positioned by being the location of two of Africa's largest and busiest ports, Durban and Richards Bay.





Some of KZN's major exports include steel, aluminium, vehicles, oils, iron and a host of other things. Also, the manufacturing sector in KZN is the second largest in the country.





Musa Makhunga, the President of the DCCI said: "KwaZulu-Natal exports a wide range of goods and services and exports play a pivotal role in maintaining and developing sustainable economic growth in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa."





He added that the awards aim to recognise and celebrate exporters in this province, as well as highlight the success of local businesses and to stimulate the growth of the economy by encouraging other business to strive for similar achievements.





All of the finalists for the awards are based in the KZN province. According to the DCCI, the finalists of the awards had to meet certain requirements in order to be selected. For example, the finalists in the New Exporter category had to be exporting for less than three years.





Here is the list of the various categories and the finalists:





Category: New Exporter

Amanzi Meters (Pty) Ltd BBF Safety Group (Pty) Ltd Scenicel (Pty) Ltd

Category: Small

Africa!Ignite Amanzi Meters (Pty) Ltd Anderson Engineering Food & Chemical Equipment (Pty) Ltd Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust t/a Woza Moya Scenicel (Pty) Ltd

Category: Medium

Bata South Africa (Pty) Ltd Saddler Belts & Leathercraft (Pty) Ltd

Category: Large

Indian Ocean Export Company (Pty) Ltd Dormac Marine & Engineering (a division of Southey Holdings (Pty) Ltd) Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd (TSAM) Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (Pty) Ltd Sappi Southern Africa Ltd PFK Electronics (Pty) Ltd BBF Safety Group (Pty) Ltd

Category: Africa

Saddler Belts & Leathercraft (Pty) Ltd Bata South Africa (Pty) Ltd Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (Pty) Ltd Sappi Southern Africa Ltd Anderson Engineering Food & Chemical Equipment (Pty) Ltd BBF Safety Group (Pty) Ltd Triple S Shipping Amanzi Meters (Pty) Ltd Toyota SA

Category: Service Providers

CMA CGM South Africa Kuehne + Nagel (Pty) Ltd Mediterranean Shipping Company (Pty) Ltd Evergreen Agency SA (Pty) Ltd Triple S Shipping Saltrans Logistics Indian Ocean Export Co

Category: Manufacturers

Saddler Belts & Leathercraft (Pty) Ltd Bata South Africa (Pty) Ltd Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (Pty) Ltd Sappi Southern Africa Ltd Anderson Engineering Food & Chemical Equipment (Pty) Ltd BBF Safety Group (Pty) Ltd Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd (TSAM) Amanzi Meters Pty Ltd

Category: Agro Processing

Scenicell (Pty) Ltd

Category: Creative Industries

Africa!Ignite Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust t/a Woza Moya

Category: Services Sector

Triple S Shipping Saltrans Logistics Dormac Marine & Engineering (a division of Southey Holdings (Pty) Ltd)





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

