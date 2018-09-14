DURBAN – The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has released their list of finalists for the KZN Exporter of the Year Awards that will be taking place in October.
KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is the second-largest contributor to the South African economy and exports are a cornerstone of the province's economy as it is strategically positioned by being the location of two of Africa's largest and busiest ports, Durban and Richards Bay.
Some of KZN's major exports include steel, aluminium, vehicles, oils, iron and a host of other things. Also, the manufacturing sector in KZN is the second largest in the country.
Musa Makhunga, the President of the DCCI said: "KwaZulu-Natal exports a wide range of goods and services and exports play a pivotal role in maintaining and developing sustainable economic growth in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa."
He added that the awards aim to recognise and celebrate exporters in this province, as well as highlight the success of local businesses and to stimulate the growth of the economy by encouraging other business to strive for similar achievements.
All of the finalists for the awards are based in the KZN province. According to the DCCI, the finalists of the awards had to meet certain requirements in order to be selected. For example, the finalists in the New Exporter category had to be exporting for less than three years.
Here is the list of the various categories and the finalists:
Category: New Exporter
Amanzi Meters (Pty) Ltd
BBF Safety Group (Pty) Ltd
Scenicel (Pty) Ltd
Category: Small
Africa!Ignite
Amanzi Meters (Pty) Ltd
Anderson Engineering Food & Chemical Equipment (Pty) Ltd
Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust t/a Woza Moya
Scenicel (Pty) Ltd
Category: Medium
Bata South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Saddler Belts & Leathercraft (Pty) Ltd
Category: Large
Indian Ocean Export Company (Pty) Ltd
Dormac Marine & Engineering (a division of Southey Holdings (Pty) Ltd)
Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd (TSAM)
Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Sappi Southern Africa Ltd
PFK Electronics (Pty) Ltd
BBF Safety Group (Pty) Ltd
Category: Africa
Saddler Belts & Leathercraft (Pty) Ltd
Bata South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Sappi Southern Africa Ltd
Anderson Engineering Food & Chemical Equipment (Pty) Ltd
BBF Safety Group (Pty) Ltd
Triple S Shipping
Amanzi Meters (Pty) Ltd
Toyota SA
Category: Service Providers
CMA CGM South Africa
Kuehne + Nagel (Pty) Ltd
Mediterranean Shipping Company (Pty) Ltd
Evergreen Agency SA (Pty) Ltd
Triple S Shipping
Saltrans Logistics
Indian Ocean Export Co
Category: Manufacturers
Saddler Belts & Leathercraft (Pty) Ltd
Bata South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Sappi Southern Africa Ltd
Anderson Engineering Food & Chemical Equipment (Pty) Ltd
BBF Safety Group (Pty) Ltd
Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd (TSAM)
Amanzi Meters Pty Ltd
Category: Agro Processing
Scenicell (Pty) Ltd
Category: Creative Industries
Africa!Ignite
Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust t/a Woza Moya
Category: Services Sector
Triple S Shipping
Saltrans Logistics
Dormac Marine & Engineering (a division of Southey Holdings (Pty) Ltd)
