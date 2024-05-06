KZN farmers to benefit from land set aside for communal projects

Communities in the Ugu and Harry Gwala districts of KwaZulu-Natal are set to benefit from an initiative aimed at alleviating poverty and boosting the economy, KZN MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Super Zuma, on Friday handed over a number of bulls and farming equipment to tribal chiefs – after the Amakhosi set aside 2 000 hectares of land – for the benefit of farmers within these districts.

Zuma said breeding with the bulls would improve the genetic quality of rural cattle and further boost red meat production and trading in the province. “Through this commitment, Amakhosi have pledged their commitment to encourage livestock farmers to breed their cattle with the intention to participate in the mainstream economy for red meat production and other livestock by-products, in line with the province’s Agri-Hub strategy,” Zuma said. The imperative to broaden access to agricultural land for both commercial production and subsistence farming has been acknowledged as a national priority.

In response to the challenges facing the land reform programme, President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021 announced the creation of the Agricultural Development Agency (AGDA). The agency aims to collaborate closely with government on various agricultural sector issues, from skills transfer to the practical implementation of land reform. Ramaphosa said at the time there were numerous threats facing the country's agricultural sector, including land degradation, water scarcity and urban encroachment.

In March this year, Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) chief economist Wandile Sihlobo said the launch of this agency, aimed at releasing government-owned land to carefully-selected beneficiaries with title deeds, has been delayed. Agbiz was of the view that the agency, and the deliberate release of land, was a vital catalyst for the expansion of South Africa's agricultural sector. “The government has roughly 2.5 million hectares under its Proactive Land Acquisition Strategy (PLAS) that could be transferred to new entrant farmers and boost production in various value chains,” Sihlobo said.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken in the past about setting up this agency in various State of the Nation Addresses. Still, there has been limited progress in delivering these promises to the nation.” Meanwhile, Zuma also reaffirmed the department’s commitment to supporting farmers from rural communities, as he handed over farming implements, including tractors, fencing, animal handling facilities, plus plans for the construction of a dip-tank and boreholes, to local agricultural cooperatives. “The provincial government has made significant progress and will continue improving the standard of living and sustainable economic development for farmers in the rural areas. As an indication, the bulls donated to Amakhosi represent yet another developmental initiative pioneered by the government in stimulating rural economies,” he said.