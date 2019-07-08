JOHANNESBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal chapter of the annual Manufacturing Indaba conference will this year be expanded to include a two day exhibition and additional focused workshops, organisers said on Monday. The August 14-15 event in Durban will bring together provincial manufacturers and businesses to explore growth opportunities, find out about the latest industry incentives and trends and provide a platform for networking and collaboration.

“The demand had been huge from the Manufacturing Indaba hosted in Johannesburg and we have decided to expand the exhibition in the provincial events," Manufacturing Indaba managing director Liz Hart said in a statement.

"This will allow the KZN manufactuting industries to come and showcase their products and engage with the expects in the industry."

The conference's agenda will include discussions on the challenges and opportunities facing the South African manufacturing sector in the next five years, incentives to help KwaZulu-Natal entrepreneurs grow their businesses, access to finance and opportunities for growth in the small business factory environment.

African News Agency (ANA)