KZN MEC for Economic Development divulges plans to redevelop economy

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube divulged on Tuesday the department's plans to redevelop the province's economy. Prior to her implementing such plans, Dube-Ncube said in statement that she has two "important engagements", the first being a meeting with Transnet to evaluate the progress made by the port's decongestion task team. "I am interacting with Transnet team under the leadership of Mr Moshe Motlohi, senior officials from the department and our entities to assess progress regarding the work of the Port of Durban decongestion task team," said Dube-Ncube. The MEC then elaborated on the various entities within the import and export sector that have been put under the department's spotlight in order to rebuild the provincial economy. "Secondly, we will be repacking and strengthening our business case for the establishment of a clothing and textile SEZ (special economic zone) at uThukela district," said Dube-Ncube.

The MEC added: "This will not only benefit the uThukela district but the entire N3 and N2 corridors in order to form a textile belt. The textile belt will integrate all projects around N3 and N2 corridors and share existing resources."

The corridor, which begins in Newcastle in western KwaZulu-Natal, will link up Ladysmith, Mooi River, Pietermaritzburg, Hammarsdale, Durban, Dube Trade Port and iSithebe all the way up to the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone (RBIDZ).

According to the MEC, the projected outcome of creating a textile SEZ in KwaZulu-Natal is the expansion of the manufacturing sector as well as the economic development of residents along the corridor.

"Our business case represents our determination to revitalise the clothing and textile sector. We are grateful of the support from the national government and the Department of Trade and Industry in particular," said Dube-Ncube.



- African News Agency (ANA)