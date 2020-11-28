KZN residential estate sells 79 units worth R65,47m in two days

DURBAN - Hesketh Estate in Hayfields Pietermarizburg achieved 79 sales over the launch weekend, a sales record for any secure gated estate within the greater Pietermaritzburg area.

Developer and Founder of VRG Properties, Nico van Rooyen said, “When we started on this journey we wholeheartedly believed in the need for a development within this area. As a result we’ve combined the expertise of the professional teams that we have worked with on well-known projects to create something that provides the facilities and high standards seen in modern day secure estates”.

“We did extensive market research upfront and identified the massive gap and demand for a secure estate within Pietermaritzburg at the right price. The take-up that has been experienced so far is not only remarkable but emphasizes the great demand within this price segment both for end-users and investors alike.” said Stefan Botha, Director of property development marketing agency Rainmaker Marketing.

The first phase of the property development Hesketh Estate, Alfa, offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments that range from R699 000 to R999 000.

Boasting modern, open plan living, these walk-up apartments welcome the outdoors in through the seamless flow from the interior of the home out onto the balcony.