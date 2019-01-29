Department of Labour Deputy Director-General of Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES), Aggy Moiloa. Photo: Supplied.

CAPE TOWN - The labour department announced on Tuesday it would be embarking on a national blitz campaign in February to check whether employers were complying with the newly introduced national minimum wage (NMW).



In a statement, department deputy director-general in charge of inspection and enforcement, Aggy Moiloa, said the department had 1,392 inspectors who were ready to monitor compliance with the NMW act.





President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the NMW act into law in November last year. The R20 minimum wage per hour came into effect on January 1 this year.





Moiloa said the labour department said it had already trained its inspectors to monitor compliance and refer cases of non-compliance to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).





The inspectors would focus on the wholesale and retail sectors as as they have been identified as one of the "problematic sectors".





