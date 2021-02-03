Lacklustre rand stays muted after its near two-week high

JOHANNESBURG - The rand remained muted yesterday after edging up to a near two-week high during early trade buoyed by optimism in Covid-19 vaccines and the easing of lockdown restrictions. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday kept the country on coronavirus alert level 3, but relaxed restrictions as the second wave of Covid-19 infections have been moderating. The eased restrictions also came after South Africa received its first consignment of 1 million Covishield doses of Astra-Zeneca from the Serum Institute of India. Ramaphosa said South Africa had also secured 41 million doses of vaccines in total from the global Covax facility, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, commencing with deliveries in the second quarter. The rand was unchanged to R15.04 against the dollar at 5pm after having touched its highest level since January, 21, when it traded at R14.89 against the greenback during the day.

The rand was already weaker in January as the US dollar firmed, with the local unit down 3.2 percent month-on-month compared to the greenback.

Treasury ONE currency risk strategist Andre Cilliers said the rand's saving grace was the growing investor risk-on sentiment for emerging markets currencies.

“Emerging markets currencies have firmed as risk appetite grows despite the dollar having strengthened in overnight trade,” Cilliers said.

Stocks also lost gains after trading higher early in the day when the JSE All Share Index touched 62 940 index points as global stocks rose amid prospects of a large stimulus package in the US. By 5pm, the JSE All Share Index eased by 0.1 percent to 62 733 points while the Top40 Index was also 0.15 percent lower to 57 585 points as platinum and gold stocks lost their shine.

The benchmark index had risen for a third straight month in January, closing the month 5.2 percent higher following a 10.5 percent and 4.1 percent surge rise in November and December, respectively.

At one stage, on January 25, the index surged past the 65 000 mark for the first time thanks to Pros us and Naspers, which took their cue from Hong Kong-listed Tencent, in which the Naspers stable is the single largest shareholder.

