Land Bank CEO quits after less than 2 years on the job

Ayanda Kanana, the chief executive of the Land Bank, has resigned from his position less than two years into the job. The embattled bank announced the news in a brief statement on Monday night, without giving reasons for his premature departure.

Kanana joined the Land Bank on 1 March 2020 and has a notice period that runs until the end of April 2022. He joined the bank at a very difficult time and has been instrumental in leading the entity’s turnaround efforts. In 2020, the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa defaulted on R50 billion debt commitments as many of its customers battled to repay their loans mainly due to a drought.

The bank, a wholly-owned government development finance institution, provides 29 percent of South Africa’s agricultural debt. It has since received a R3 billion capital injection from the government and will get a further R7 billion over the next 3 years. Under Kanana’s leadership, the Land Bank has recorded significant progress in critical areas of its stabilisation drive, in collaboration with its funders with the support of the National Treasury.

Meanwhile, the bank also announced the departure of Dr Litha Magingxa who is the executive manager for agricultural economics and advisory, and also acting executive manager for strategy and communication. Magingxa has been with the Land Bank for four years, and the institution said he had greatly improved the effectiveness of it the entity’s advisory services and has led the bank’s Strategy Division as the entity navigates the current set of challenges. The board conveyed its continued commitment to diligently build on the momentum towards the implementation of a solution to cure its current state of default.

It said it was prioritising the realignment of the entity with its core developmental mandate. Land Bank chairman Thabi Nkosi said the board was engaging the Minister of Finance to ensure leadership continuity and appreciates the support of all stakeholders. “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the departing members of our team and express our appreciation for their contributions as they pursue new opportunities,” Nkosi said.