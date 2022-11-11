Landmark 100th power purchase agreement is signed

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said yesterday an additional three renewable energy projects had signed project agreements, with an investment value of R9.3 billion, under the 5th bid window of the renewable energy independent power producer procurement programme.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe yesterday highlighted that this achievement was particularly significant as it also celebrated the signing of the 100th Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and Implementation Agreement (IA) since the IPP Procurement Programme was launched in South Africa.