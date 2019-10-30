CAPE TOWN – The largest student housing project ever undertaken by a South African public university is currently under development at the University of Fort Hare (UFH).
Funded by the Department of Higher Education and Training, the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the European Union, phase two of the project, valued at R400 million, is set for completion in October 2020.
The new residences will help ease the housing crisis at UFH and create a student community conducive to academic success.
“Lack of accommodation is one of the biggest challenges we face at the University of Fort Hare. Most of our students come from rural areas and do not have accommodation options when they arrive here.
Currently, our residences are barely able to accommodate 50 percent of our student population on our Alice campus. Our aim with this project is to house 65 percent of our students on this campus,” says Vice-Chancellor of UFH, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.