CAPE TOWN - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the New Development Bank, Leslie Maasdorp will be one of the BRICS speakers at the Raging Bull Summit.

The Raging Bull summit is the financial industry’s biggest summit yet. The summit hopes to be a platform for investment opportunities and to facilitate discussions on various investment topics.

The prestigious summit will have other speakers including former Minister of Finance, Nhlanhla Nene, President of the Association Black Securities Investment Professionals (ABSIP), Sibongiseni Mbatha, and CEO of Small Business Development Institute, Xolani Qubeka.

Top performers across a range of sectors in the investment industry will be recognised at the awards show afterwards.





Picture: (from left: World Bank Vice-President, Makhtar Diop and Leslie Maasdorp). (Twitter).

FACT SHEET:

Leslie Maasdorp studied a Bachelor of Arts Degree at the University of the Western Cape.

He then went on to pursue a Master of Sciences Degree at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.

Maasdorp served as Director of Barclays Africa Group from 1995 to 1999.

He also served as Senior Strategy Manager at Deloitte Consulting from 1995 to 1999.

From 2002, Maasdorp served as Independent Non-Executive Director for both Hosken Consolidated Investments and Telkom.

Within the same year, Maasdorp had been active on several other boards, including Fujitsu Services South Africa. Here, he served as a director.

His other positions include Deputy Director General & Head of Restructuring of State owned Enterprises and Chair of Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority

Maasdorp is more renowned for his role at Multinational Finance Services company, Goldman Sachs, where he serves as an International Advisor.

His role as Vice-President of the Brics New Development Bank (NDB) since 2015 will prove central to his discussion and insight on Brics at the Raging Bull Summit.





