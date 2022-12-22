“Man’s goodness is a flame that can be hidden but never extinguished.” – Nelson Mandela As the year comes to an end, let us reflect on what I call “a year of cosmic experiences”.

Story continues below Advertisement

As I see it, we are living in the most exciting times ever in the history of our country, and the world, with a time for new vibrations and new (or renewed) energy fields, as we all embrace a new era of digital and a way of working and living. Over the past couple of years, we have generally experienced a world (and a South Africa) that has worked on negative thoughts: “breaking news” of such horrors as rape, brutal murders, theft and corruption. The list is long… It has become the norm, with the old saying of “negative news sells” remaining the mantra for most media. But I beg to differ.

For I cannot for the life of me believe that it is natural for we, humans to survive and thrive in such a toxic negative mindset and paradigm. Nor the planet for that matter. The reality is that we are all part of one greater organisation – the cosmos. Surely, therefore, and as the supposed “intelligent” species living on this Earth, there must be a new way of better understanding our world and the universe we live in, and how we can all fit together and operate in harmony with each other and the world around us?

Story continues below Advertisement

During this past year I have had the misfortune to experience extreme negative energy within the context of my working environment as we, at Independent Media, were attacked by our detractors from all quarters. Yet, I found comfort during these challenging times, in the words of the late president Nelson Mandela, who said: “A critical, independent and investigative press is the lifeblood of any democracy. The press must be free from state interference. It must have the economic strength to stand up to the blandishments of government officials. It must have sufficient independence from vested interests to be bold and inquiring, without fear or favour. It must enjoy the protection of the Constitution, so that it can protect our rights as citizens.” It is all about energy – humans, animals, nature all need energy to exist, to BE. Mandela’s energy changed our country for the better. He chose positive energy, the type of energy so powerful it united a nation. He chose love, forgiveness, kindness and respect for all.

Story continues below Advertisement

I followed the ANC conference last week and also the months and weeks leading up to this event. The games were brutal. Comrades turned against comrades.

I also witnessed how the previous president of the ANC and South Africa, Jacob Zuma, was escorted out of the hall. Some singing his farewell song. It brings me back to what Mandela said about elections.

“Years of imprisonment could not stamp out our determination to be free. Years of intimidation and violence could not stop us. And we will not be stopped now.” And when he was elected president, Mandela said: “My fellow South Africans, today we are entering a new era for our country and its people. Today we celebrate not the victory of a party, but a victory for all the people of South Africa.” This was in 1994. He continued to say: “The task at hand will not be easy, but you have mandated us to change South Africa from a land in which the majority lived with little hope to one in which they can live and work with dignity, with a sense of self-esteem and confidence in the future.”

We, as a country, have come a long way, yet we still have far longer to go. South Africa since 1994 has transitioned from the apartheid system to one of majority rule led by a then, fairly united ANC. We celebrated, our economy performed, investors applauded, we were “in the money”, so to speak. We even won the Rugby World Cup – against all odds. Don’t you think it’s time to get that energy back?

I think BR readers will agree: when positive energy congregates and shares light over darkness, magic happens naturally. So, over this festive season, consider changing your mindset and embracing the positive, look for the good in ourselves, those around us and in our environment, so we can create a new dimension of positive energy that can lead us forward into a better 2023. I wish all BR readers a blessed festive season. Let your light shine.