Cape Town - Malusi Gigaba, South Africa’s Minister of Finance, on Tuesday reassured all South Africans that he is committed to inclusive growth and radical economic transformation to the benefit of all South Africans.

Gigaba stated that he will “use the National Treasury to push for inclusive economic growth but stick with the spending frameworks already put in place by the Government”.

Mayihlone Tshwete, Gigaba’s spokesperson, said “Minister Gigaba rates the banking sector as a very important stakeholder, and he wishes to work closely with the banks, Minister Gigaba will continue his planned national stakeholder engagement road show during the next few days by meeting with all stakeholders such as labour organizations, investors and captains of industry to achieve the goals of the National Development Plan (NDP)”.

This was just a meet and greet for Gibaba, but his message was crystal clear: Let’s go to work!

Maria Ramos chaired the meeting, which was attended by all local banks’ CEOs as well as some international banks.

Gigaba was appointed Minister of Finance late last Thursday after Pravin Gordhan was removed from the post after a widely anticipated Cabinet reshuffle. He was previously Home Affairs Minister.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE