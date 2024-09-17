Life Healthcare to generate sustainable revenue from Life Molecular Imaging over next 5 years

Life Healthcare announced yesterday that Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) is projected to develop a diverse and sustainable revenue stream over the next five years. LMI, a radiopharmaceutical diagnostics company owned by Life Healthcare Group, is set for significant growth over the next five years, thanks to three key pathways.

Firstly, the company anticipates a substantial rise in demand for NeuraCeq due to increasing patient needs for Alzheimer's Disease diagnosis and access to disease-modifying drugs. With a total addressable market of $2.5 billion, LMI aims to capture between 20% and 40% of this market. Secondly, the business said demand for PI-2620 and CardioCeq was expected to quickly grow when brought-to-market in 2027. It said this would be enabled by pre-existing reimbursement pathways and limited competition. It put potential peak annual sales at over $900 million. The company said LMI’s R&D services were expected to continue to provide a stable revenue stream at c.$20 million revenue assumption to remain steady to the 2029 financial year.

It said that providing ‘R&D as a service’ delivered significant value for LMI. It said this was a consistent revenue stream that was less subjective to regulatory approvals, would build new and expand existing relationships with leading pharmaceutical and educational institutions. This also generated new R&D opportunities that could be developed internally and build a future pipeline for LMI. Life Healthcare said its R&D service offering differentiated it in the market with its technical specialists having built teams of world-leading experts with over 100+ years combined expertise within radiopharmaceuticals and diagnostics, and with a deep understanding of the evolving regulatory landscape.