Life offices and asset managers need to work on management transformation

Transformation of South Africa’s life offices and asset managers has made steady progress on targets set by the Amended Financial Sector Code (FSC) by 2020, but management control, employment equity and skills development targets have not yet been met. This was according to an inaugural study on the transformation of South Africa’s life offices and assets management commissioned by the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (Asisa).

The ownership targets of sectors were exceeded marginally in 2020, according to the three-year study released yesterday. “While it is pleasing to see that we are well on our way, we must also acknowledge that we are not quite there yet,” said outgoing Asisa CEO Leon Campher. On management control, including board participation, executive directors and executive management, life offices, and assets managers achieved scores of 5.2 and 6.67, respectively, versus the target of 8 points.

On employment equity targets, comprising senior, middle and junior management, life offices and asset managers achieved 8.86 and 8.77, respectively, versus a target of 12 points. And on skills development, life offices scored 14.68 points and asset managers 15.84, while the target was 20 points. The FSC is the framework against which transformation of the financial sector is measured. Its elements and targets were agreed by all members of the Financial Sector Transformation Council, including government, labour, community, Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals and business, represented by trade associations, including Asisa.

The study made use of the data of companies - such as some 80 000 employee profiles - that were assessed according to a weighted methodology, which in turn was confirmed by independent actuaries. Some 97 percent of assets managed by the life offices and 82 percent of assets managed by asset managers are represented in the report. Campher said it was the first time Asisa was able to accurately assess the collective transformation of its members, who collectively manage some R8 trillion of assets. “While there has been a steady improvement in the transformation of both life offices and asset managers, this report also shows that more needs to be done by our members and by our industry,” he said.

Two additional elements of the FSC apply only to life offices, empowerment financing and access to financial services. Life offices met their 15-point empowerment financing targets between 2018 and 2020, but they had not yet achieved full points for the access to financial services element. Campher said the most significant area of progress over three years was in the ownership element.

“There has been a steady increase in black ownership of both life offices and asset managers since 2018, with life offices having exceeded their 23-point target by 2.37 points in 2020, and asset managers their 25-point target by one point.” Good progress was also seen for procurement - the extent to which Asisa members procure goods and services from suppliers with valid B-BBEE certificates. “Both life offices and asset managers exceeded their procurement targets in 2020. The combined procurement spend with suppliers with valid B-BBEE certificates in 2020 came to R52 billion.” Some R22bn of this went to majority black-owned businesses.

Life offices and asset managers also exceeded targets for enterprise and supplier development, said Campher. “The aim of ESD is to create sustainable small and medium enterprises, which, in turn, leads to job creation and economic growth. In 2020, the total spend by life offices and asset managers amounted to R749 million,” he said. He said the project to monitor the progress of transformation in the life assurance and asset management sector was undertaken because while the Financial Sector Transformation Council (FSTC) tracks the transformation of South Africa’s financial sector as a whole, its reporting does not take into consideration features unique to the seven different reporting industries, of which the savings and investment industry is one.