Limited financing holding back robust minerals exploration in South Africa

A lack of robust financing into enhanced mineral exploration is holding back South Africa’s potential to benefit from the global decarbonisation race. Decarbonisation requires greener and sustainable metals that include copper, nickel, cobalt, lithium and rare earth minerals among many others.

Mosa Mabuza, CEO for the Council for Geoscience, recently told a virtual conference on exploration in South Africa that limited financing is holding back the country’s exploration potential. South Africa currently accounts for a paltry 1% of global exploration value, significantly lower from the 8% it has previously accounted for. “The question of financing, in particular, is one of those that holds our ability to turn South Africa into an exploration site,” Mabuza said.

“I argue that net zero will never be achieved unless there is investment in exploration today to secure those minerals that we will need the world over to achieve the net zero objective.” Despite the limited investment flows into exploration, South Africa had made “some excellent strides” although these were “not sufficient” to tilt the global minerals market. The currently low value and suppressed funding for exploration activities in South Africa is “a drop that is unexplainable” and is “inconsistent with the quality of geology” that the country is endowed with.

South Africa is a top producer and exporter of manganese ore, chrome, diamonds, platinum and coal among other metals. The country is also endowed with rich copper deposits in addition to a large abundance of nickel deposits. Mzila Mthenjane, CEO of Minerals Council South Africa, said South Africa had to up its game in the race to transition to a low-carbon future.

Mthenjane said this, however, required that there be “a very good understanding of the landscape of our minerals across the breadth and depth of the country” to unlock informed deployment of capital to extract the minerals that enable achievement of a low-carbon future. “The challenges that we have been addressing in terms of infrastructure … the industry will then get back to a powerful performance but even with that it’s important that we look to the future in terms of the growth of the industry and this is where exploration becomes absolutely critical,” Mthenjane said. Although it was necessary for South Africa to secure and avail funding for enhanced exploration, Mthenjane added that South Africa needs to ensure that all the necessary elements are aligned to create a conducive environment for exploration and mining to thrive.

“From administration of the law in terms of the various government departments and how they function together to enable mining and exploration to happen and the cadastral system and how that’s going to enable very efficient processing of of exploration applications,” he said. “Financing is going to be critical. Let’s not forget that exploration is also an entrepreneurial venture and it’s faced with pretty much the same challenges as any other entrepreneur.” Olga Savina, mining and metals analyst at Fitch Solutions-run BMI, said earlier last week that the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy had selected a service provider for the development of an online mining licensing system, adding that delays were to be expected in its implementation given the administrative challenges dogging governance issues.