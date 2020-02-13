DURBAN - Valentine’s Day is a special day to celebrate and show love to our significant others, family and friends but it doesn’t always mean we shouldbreak the bank.
Dhashni Naidoo, Programme Manager at FNB said, "We enjoy spoiling our loved ones and there is nothing wrong with doing that. But we should not spend money that we did not budget for or use credit to buy gifts. You can still enjoy this special day by keeping it simple and there are many creative ways to spoil your loved ones".
Naidoo shares practical tips on how to celebrate love on a shoestring budget:
Plan ahead
Valentine’s Day comes around year after year, one of the great things you could do is to plan and save for it ahead of time. This may also help you purchase your gifts with a clear conscience knowing you aren’t over extending yourself financially.