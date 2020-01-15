JOHANNESBURG – Retail trade sales accelerated to 2.6 percent year on year in November, following September’s marginal 0.4 percent year-on-year lift, with the result notably above market expectations, according to Bloomberg analysts, of 0.7 percent year on year.
Market commentators noted that the Black Friday retail frenzy, was primarily responsible for the uptick, with BankservAfrica reporting a 36 percent year-on-year increase in the total number of Black Friday transactions processed in-store and online.
FNB analysts noted that a disaggregation of the data showed that volumes increased across all categories, except pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and toiletries. The Food and beverages category recorded the biggest increase in volume sales at 6.2 percent year on year, followed by General dealers at 3.2 percent and household furniture and appliance at 3.2 percent.