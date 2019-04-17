JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's consumer price inflation edged higher to 4.5 percent year-on-year in March from 4.1 percent in February, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices were up 0.8 percent in March compared with February.
Increases in sin taxes, the #fuel price & #education fees drove up #CPI to 4,5% in March 2019. This is up from 4,1% in February 2019. CPI increased by 0,8% m/m in March 2019. Listen here for more: https://t.co/QkY6GWlCWw— Stats SA (@StatsSA) April 17, 2019
#StatsSA #Inflation pic.twitter.com/NMRTdABQkA
#Tobacco prices recorded the biggest monthly increase since March 2010 as prices surged by 3,8% in March 2019 compared with February 2019. #CPI March 2019=4,5% #StatsSA #Inflation https://t.co/QkY6GWlCWw pic.twitter.com/KAvlqncljf— Stats SA (@StatsSA) April 17, 2019
LISTEN:
- African News Agency (ANA) / BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE