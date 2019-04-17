South Africa's consumer price inflation edged higher to 4.5 percent year-on-year in March from 4.1 percent in February, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's consumer price inflation edged higher to 4.5 percent year-on-year in March from 4.1 percent in February, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices were up 0.8 percent in March compared with February.