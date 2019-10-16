JOHANNESBURG - South African retail sales rose 1.1% year-on-year in August following a 2% increase in July, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.
On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.9% and up 1.8% in the three months to the end of August compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said .
#Retail trade sales increased by 1,1% y/y in August 2019. #Sales were down 0,9% in August 2019 compared with July 2019.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 16, 2019
Listen here for more: https://t.co/xWCUv3RuE0 #StatsSA pic.twitter.com/6lFeNzh5XF