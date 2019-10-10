LISTEN: South Africa's manufacturing down 1.8% year/year in August
#Manufacturing activity fell by 1,8% y/y in August 2019, mainly due to a decrease in iron & #steel, metals and machinery production. Manufacturing production was up by 1,3% m/m— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 10, 2019
#Mining activity slowed by 3,2% y/y in August 2019, mostly a result of lower production in #PGMs, #diamonds & coal. #Gold saw its 23rd consecutive month of y/y decline, recording a 5,4% fall in production— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 10, 2019
The largest positive contributors were:
iron ore (31,2% and contributing 3,3 percentage points);
PGMs (15,2% and contributing 3,3 percentage points);
gold (19,0% and contributing 2,8 percentage points)
‘other’ metallic minerals (67,6% and contributing 1,6 percentage points).