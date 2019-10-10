File image: IOL
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s manufacturing output was down 1.8% year-on-year in August after contracting by a revised 0.7% in July, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis factory production inched up 1.3% in August, Statistics South Africa said. 







Seasonally adjusted mining production increased by 0,3% in August 2019 compared with July 2019. This followed month-on-month changes of -4,9% in July 2019 and 2,4% in June 2019.

Seasonally adjusted mining production increased by 1,3% in the three months ended August 2019 compared with the previous three months. The largest positive contributors were manganese ore (12,5% and contributing 0,8 of a percentage point) and ‘other’ non-metallic minerals (14,2% and contributing 0,8 of a percentage point).


Key findings regarding mineral sales: 

Mineral sales increased by 7,1% year-on-year in August 2019. 

  • The largest positive contributors were:
  • iron ore (31,2% and contributing 3,3 percentage points);
  • PGMs (15,2% and contributing 3,3 percentage points);
  • gold (19,0% and contributing 2,8 percentage points)
  • ‘other’ metallic minerals (67,6% and contributing 1,6 percentage points).

Seasonally adjusted mineral sales at current prices decreased by 2,5% in August 2019 compared with July 2019. This followed month-on-month changes of 3,2% in July 2019 and -2,1% in June 2019.  

In the three months ended August 2019 the seasonally adjusted value of mineral sales at current prices was 0,9% lower compared with the previous three months.

REUTERS / BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE  