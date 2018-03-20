JOHANNESBURG - Deputy - President, David Mabuza, who is the new leader of government business, will face Parliament's National Assembly in his maiden address on Tuesday.
The Presidency says the questions posed to the Deputy President for oral reply are just one of the mechanisms utilised by Parliament to hold the National Executive accountable.
This will be the first time the Deputy President will respond to questions in the National Assembly since his appointment to the position of the country's Deputy President last month.
EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu will quiz Mabuza on the steps the Presidency will take to enable the South African Reserve Bank to fight and ensure that the country as well as the public purse do not continue to bleed due to illicit financial flows and profit sharing.
Mabuza is set to also brief the country on government’s strategy to radically transform the economy, improve social cohesion and nation building working with all social partners.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE