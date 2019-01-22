SOUTH AFRICA - Pretoria 21/01/2019 . Gill Marcus, Justice Lex Mpati and Emmanuel Lediga at the Commission of Inquiry into PIC. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA



JOHANNESBURG - The second day of the commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Commission (PIC) continues on Tuesday in Pretoria.

On Monday, witnesses denied seeing any dubious dealings within the PIC.





Three witnesses were called to testify and they all denied seeing any dubious activity in their departments at the PIC.

Former Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Lex Mpati is heading proceedings in Pretoria.





Two more witnesses will be called to the stand on Tuesday morning. The first witness to be called on Monday was the acting PIC secretary, Wilna Louw, who gave details about appointments to the board and committees at the PIC.





The next witness was the executive head of impact investment Roy Rajdhar. He testified about the investment application process.





The third to testify was the executive head of research and project management Sholto Dolamo, who told the commission that his department provides research to inform investment decisions.





