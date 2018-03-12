CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Minister, Malusi Gigaba came before the Public Enterprises committee on State capture on Tuesday.

Gigaba started his testimony with the basic fact that he will try to be as honest as possible to account for his time as the Public Enterprises minister, between 2010 and 2014.

"I take the allegations into state capture seriously", said Gigaba as he began his written testimony.

The minister said that "it has been disheartening and shocking to note that some of the appointments that were made during his tenure and that were hailed at the time, have now become the subject of state capture allegations."

In terms of board appointments at State-owned Enterprises (SOEs), Gigaba said that " the department will recommend candidates to fill these positions". It should note that names are sourced widely and eventually cabinet approves all board appointments.

It, therefore, should be said that the minister of public enterprises doesn't have a role in procurement, according to Gigaba. The minister essentially is kept at arm's length throughout the process.

Brian Dames

Gigaba said that former Eskom CEO, Brian Dames's resignation was a loss to the company and in fact Gigaba tried asked him to stay on when he wanted to leave.

"Eskom couldn't lose Mr Dames at that time as it was a critical time for the company and he was needed to maintain stability to Eskom."

"I thought it was important for him to stay. I recall having told them that Eskom could not afford to lose Brian at that time because of the massive build programs that Eskom was involved in, and because they needed to raise capital in respect of those build projects."

“It was a critical time for Eskom and Brian was necessary to maintain company stability during that period,” Gigaba explained.

“I speak sincerely when I say that I endeavored to the best of my ability to ensure Brian remained as Eskom, and it was unfortunate to have lost his services.”

According to the Home Affairs Minister the board accepted Dames's second resignation in 2013, but Gigaba tried to keep him at Eskom. "It was unfortunate to see him go."

The main reason for Dames departure was the tensions between him and former chair of Eskom Zola Tsotsi.

"The Eskom board needed to appoint a new CEO following Dames' resignation. when I left DPE, a new CEO had not been appointed."

In terms of Dames’ testimony and specifically a meeting arranged by Gigaba's adviser Siyabonga Mahlangu with the Gupta brothers, the minister said that he honestly knew nothing about the alleged meeting.

“I can also tell you that Brian did not call me about this meeting either before it happened or afterwards. The first time I heard of this meeting was following Mr. Dames’ testimony to this inquiry", Gigaba said.

“If anything about the meeting made Mr. Dames uncomfortable, I’d go as far as to say that he should have called me about this. We had a good working relationship, and we communicated often."

Tsholofelo Molefe

In terms of the appointment of Tsholofelo Molefe as finance director, Gigaba said that he thought she was more that qualified to hold that position.

Transnet

In terms of Transnet, Gigaba said that the Transnet board had the same problem as the Eskom board. He tried to appoint board members that were strong and competent.

"If people we appointed went on to do wrong things later, we cannot be held accountable, unless there are facts that we may have overlooked," Gigaba said.

Gigaba then talked about the appointment of Brian Molefe as CEO at Transnet.

Gigaba said that Molefe was a "stellar candidate" and in fact the markets responded really well to his appointment.

Gupta Tenders

Gigaba then testified on the Gupta-related tenders. The minister said that this is challenging issue as the Gupta links are only coming to surface now.

The Home Affairs Minster said that the controversial Trillian contract with Eskom in fact took place outside his tenure as Public Enterprises Minister.

GUPTAS

Yesterday it was reported that he Gupta brothers would not testify at the Eskom Inquiry, as they are not in the country.

Lawyers representing the Guptas told the chairperson of The Public Enterprises Committee Zukiswa Rantho that the brothers will not appear at the Eskom Inquiry as they are currently not in the country.

The committee had summoned the family to Parliament to answer questions on allegations that they used their political connections to former president Jacob Zuma to benefit from business dealings at Eskom.

Duduzane Zuma was also summoned, it's unclear whether he will appear before the committee.

The Gupta brothers' whereabouts are unknown, as they are also being sought by the Hawks for charges related to the Estina Dairy Farm project.

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni will also not appear before the committee. This is the third time that the Myeni has failed to appear before the committee.

Last week, she told MPs that she was booked off sick by her doctor and would not be able to appear.

She made the same excuse this time around, saying she was still booked off sick.

The City Press Newspaper reported on Sunday that Myeni was seen last week Tuesday, the day she was meant to appear in Parliament, having drinks at lavish hotel in Pretoria.

-BUSINESS REPORT