CAPE TOWN – Yunus Carrim, the chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance said on Tuesday that the committee would meet with acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon in two weeks.

Carrim said he wanted to meet with the new Sars head as soon as the legislature's constituency recess is over.





Kingon and Carrim have been in contact since he was made head of Sars this morning.





The former commissioner of Sars, Tom Moyane, was placed on suspension late on Monday evening by President Cyril Ramaphosa.





Carrim said that he wanted to give Kingon and the finance committee time to prepare for the meeting.





“Should we consider calling off this afternoon’s meeting? [The] commissioner is now suspended. This morning from 05:30 I got SMSes. Unfortunately, I was dictating a letter and there is nothing phenomenally new to say. If we agree, I could draft a statement.





"Mr Kingon has been around and has been at meetings although he does not speak much,” Carrim said.





Carrim noted that Kingon was willing to meet and open to address the committee.





“He has contacted me to say that he will cooperate with the committee and said he would like to meet us as soon as possible. But we felt it would not be fair to call the acting commissioner this afternoon.



