Local dairy farmers not paid enough for their produce

CAPE TOWN - Dairy farmers, faced with fast escalating costs outside of their control, are on a constant battle to get a decent price for their product.

According to the Milk Producers’ Organisation (MPO), the number of milk producers in South Africa fell more than half in January, to 1164 from 2686 the prior year.

Oakland Dairy owner Ian van Niekerk this week said this meant that farmers left had had to produce more to make it profitable.

“The problem is dairy farmers’ prices don’t adapt immediately to the international market, while feed prices do adapt. Feed prices are international, while the milk price is national and there’s also a delay in the adaptation of prices because supermarkets fix the price months in advance,” he said.

Imports also had a big impact on prices as big supermarket chains replenished their stock from overseas when there were indications of shortages.

This means that the natural supply and demand process couldn’t happen and farmers couldn’t raise the price of their product.

“This has been the case since the world shortage of milk in 2007/2008,” said Van Niekerk. MPO chief executive Dr Chris van Dijk said farmers should get at least R5.56 per litre of milk, but the current national average was around R5.17.

Van Niekerk said R5.70 would be enough for Western Cape Farmers to make ends meet. He said there were many “small taxes” on milk, neither beneficial to the consumer nor the farmer, that had been introduced over the years, for example; Milk SA took 1.3c per litre produced, while big retailers charged a rebate as well as additional costs like listing fees.

Van Niekerk said supply and demand, feed and transport costs were only some factors that impact the cost of a litre of milk, while the price differed in various provinces. In the Western Cape, there are three big dairy companies with the majority share of the market enabling them to set the price paid to farmers.

In Gauteng and other inland provinces, the market was much bigger and there were more stores that needed to be supplied, providing smaller, private dairies a chance to break into the market.

“The three big dairy companies in the Cape supply most of the supermarkets’ milk, which made it difficult for smaller, private dairies to compete in this market,” said Van Niekerk.

“In the past we had 15 private dairies in the Cape, now there are only two. Oakland’s focus has been on supplying the Cape Flats. Thus we have grown to the point where we can afford to buy milk from one of the mega dairy farmers. This turned us into a competitor for the big dairies so when we started paying our farmers more, they had to follow suit.”

Van Niekerk said big dairies were now moving into the informal sector at a much lower price point with secondary brands, while selling their primary brands for good money in corporate stores, further hampering the growth of private dairies.

“This makes it impossible for us to pay our farmers more for their product. Oakland has now started diversifying into yoghurts and we hope to break into the Gauteng market where there is more opportunity for growth. Yoghurt has a shelf-life of up to 6 weeks so it makes matters easier.”

