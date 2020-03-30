Lockdown financially devastating for franchise stores

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The lockdown has been financially devastating to franchise stores, and many franchisors have suspended royalty payments until the economic situation improves – particularly in the fast food, automotive, DIY and business-to-business sectors.

This was according to Franchise Association of South Africa (Fasa) executive director Vera Valasis who said on Friday that the list of franchisors stepping up to help their franchisees through the tough times was “growing daily”.

“It is important to assist franchisees so they in turn can keep employees on the payroll and ride the storm, in order to grow when the pandemic passes,” she said.





At the end of 2019, the franchise sector was holding its own in an already tough economy.





According to Fasa’s 2019 Franchise Survey, the sector contributed turnover of R734 billion, equivalent to 13.9 percent, to South Africa’s gross domestic product, through more than 800 franchise systems, some 48 000 franchised outlets and a workforce of half a million.





She said that although this picture would be vastly different for 2020 as a result of the impact of Covid-19, a feature of franchising was an ability to adapt and innovate, and for instance, at the start of the coronavirus threat, franchises from all sectors stepped up efforts to to comply with stricter hygiene and safety measures.





Those in the restaurant and quick service sector began expanding and innovating to focus on takeaways and deliveries.





“With their plans scuppered by the tota, 21 day shutdown, all small business and franchise owners and their workforce are now experiencing the devastating economic impact of the crisis,” she said.





But it might be a good time for franchisors and franchisees to take stock of their businesses.





“This is the time to reset the button, address these concerns and look at the opportunities for the future,” said Valasis.





One of the positive moves by the government through its various departments and agencies include the Department of Small Business Development with the establishment of the SMME fund.





“Whilst we understand this fund and others similar to it have certain criteria for businesses to be able to access them, it is our hope that the criteria is not too stringent as to exclude the very businesses that should benefit,” she said.





Meanwhile, the coronavirus was also having a devastating impact on the commuter bus and taxi passenger numbers, according to CTU, a specialist transport insurance company.

CTU head of sales and marketing Bipin Bhagwan said to ease the financial burden that the virus had placed on policyholders, CTU policyholders would have premiums reduced by 35 percent in April and potentially May, and no inflationary risk-premium increases would be processed for April and May, but would be deferred to June.



