Long live Nelson Mandela’s legacy

By Prof Mias de Klerk In response to unprecedented low levels of trust in leaders and leadership, the Centre for Responsible Leadership Studies at Stellenbosch Business School released a Manifesto for Responsible Leadership for a Better World in February 2024, challenging South Africa’s leaders to “stress-test” and assess themselves against its principles.

The manifesto proposed an alternative, transformative perspective on leadership that encourages leaders across all sectors to reflect on the principles of responsible leadership and step up and enact them. It encouraged leaders to allow themselves to be publicly evaluated on the principles of responsible leadership. On the Nelson Mandela Day (18 July 2024), thirty years after his inauguration as the first democratically elected president of South Africa and 11 years after his long and eventful life came to a well-deserved rest, it is perhaps appropriate to reflect on what we can learn from Nelson Mandela, by stress-testing his leadership against the 10 principles of responsible leadership:

1.SERVE all stakeholders and pursue a GREATER, COMMON GOOD that transcends self-interest. 2.Accept liability for PROTECTING and PROMOTING all that is good to create a better world. 3.Consider the SYSTEMIC IMPLICATIONS of decisions and actions, on others and the planet.

4.Actively ENGAGE stakeholders while pursuing the common good. 5.Craft inspiring and deserving DREAMS that leave a worthy and lasting LEGACY behind. 6.COMMITMENT to deliver on what was promised or agreed upon.

7.Be TRUSTWORTHY and lead with courageous INTEGRITY. 8.Uncompromisingly take full ACCOUNTABILITY for all one’s decisions and actions. 9.Earn trust by treating others with CARE, DIGNITY, RESPECT, COMPASSION, and INCLUSIVITY.

10.ENABLE and EMPOWER others to become the best versions of who they can be. When stress-testing Nelson Mandela’s leadership against these 10 principles, it became simple and easy. Each of the principles was part of his being and he exuded them daily. Just consider how the stance that he took about the Springbok rugby team and Springbok emblem before the 1995 Rugby World Cup has contributed to making a racially diverse Springbok team a national treasure for all peoples of South Africa – principles 1, 2 and 3. Mandela’s life and his personal sacrifices over many years, including but not restricted to his 27 years in jail, were pivotal in realizing a South Africa where everyone is equal, and everyone can dream and have at least some opportunity to realise their dreams – principles 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 and 8. The way Nelson Mandela engaged with different stakeholders to genuinely listen to their expectations and needs, yet accepting liability for the final decisions and actions as the accountable highest leader is well documented – principles 4 and 8. I never had the opportunity to meet Nelson Mandela personally, but I have yet to read or hear about a person who has met him and who was not treated in the most humble and humane way, being inspired to become an even better person as a result thereof – principles 9 and 10. And so one can carry on, so many events, actions, decisions, relationships and the wisdom that he left through his words during his life provided evidence of a true manifestation of responsible leadership …

Nelson Mandela clearly passed the responsible leadership stress test with distinction, confirming it can be done because it has been done. So why are leaders currently struggling so much to perform well on responsible leadership principles? Why do we so often see leaders who are selfish or only attend to the needs of a small exclusive group, leaders who do not deliver on promises, leaders who do not always behave ethically or with the common good in mind, leaders who are toxic in their dealings and relationships, leaders who break down more than what the build …? Nelson Mandela is not with us in the flesh anymore, only in spirit. After the 2024 general election, we have a new government, new opposition groups, new alliances between political parties and individuals, and perhaps even new hope for a better future for South Africa and all of us. As we celebrate Mandela Day 2024, let’s not just focus on doing 67 minutes of good and then carry on with life as usual. But let’s honour Nelson Mandela’s example and legacy by reviving and keeping his spirit and leadership example alive in everything we do by sincerely enacting the 10 principles of responsible leadership. Let’s make 2024 the year that we can claim: “Long live Nelson Mandela’s legacy and example as a responsible leader through us!”