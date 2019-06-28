Abland's Atlantic Hills. Photo: Supplied.

DURBAN - Abland, one of South Africa’s leading property developers for over 30 years, has announced five new developments. The developments will offer direct access to the M12 with an immediate connection to the N7, providing them with easy access to the Cape Town Harbour, which are all situated at the 72 hectare Atlantic Hills Business Park in Cape Town.

These developments include:

1. A 4,000m² head office and warehouse for Time Link.

2. A 4,000m² warehouse and offices for Hi Calibre, Brand In-Store and Symphony Forwarding SA.

3. A 11,000m² development consisting of 11 units ranging from 600m² to 2,000m² to rent.

4. A 8,000m² warehouse and office development to rent.

5. A 17.000m² cold storage facility and head office for Southern African Fruit Terminals (SAFT).



The first four developments are being developed on behalf of POD Property Fund, with a total value of R300 million. Time Link, Hi Calibre, Brand In-Store and Symphony Forwarding SA, were completed at the end of March 2019.

This month, construction commenced on the additional developments of 11,000m² and 8,000m² which are being built for future tenants.

The final development, which is a 17.000m² cold storage facility and head office for South Africa Fruit Terminals (SAFT) is being developed on behalf of SAFT. The cold storage facility for SAFT will be completed at the end on June 2019, boasts 20 air locked loading as well as both rapid and sterilisation cooling tunnels with a 5 500 pallet capacity.

"We are extremely pleased with the progress of the development at Atlantic Hills. The business park has large tracts of serviced land that can be developed for large warehouses or can be subdivided for smaller warehouses. This gives us flexibility to develop buildings to the exact specification of the tenant. Industrial tenants are also attracted to the business park due to its high visibility, convenient location close to Durbanville, Milnerton and Plattekloof, and excellent transport links for logistics companies to Cape Town Harbour," said James Cresswell, Cape Regional Director, Abland.

The City of Cape Town’s Integrated Transport System providing public transport access from Milnerton, Parklands, Plattekloof and Durbanville.

In 2018, Abland opened the Atlantic Hills bridge at Atlantic Hills Drive on the M12 in Cape Town. The bridge was required in order to provide access and egress to and from the business park to the M12.

Thereafter, Abland intends to roll out the development of the remaining warehouses and expects the 72 hectare Atlantic Hills Business Park to be fully completed in 2023.

