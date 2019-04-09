JOHANNESBURG - Ideally located west of the N1 Highway in Centurion is Blue Valley Golf & Country Estate, a sought after home location for owners aged between 36 and 49 years old. According to 2018 Lightstone data, 63 percent of owners were aged between 36-49 years with 50 percent having bought into the estate during the period, making this the highest age group of homeowners and buyers into the estate.

It also appeals to young buyers who recorded nearly 40 percent of recent buyers during the past 12 months (March 2018 – Feb 2019), mostly first-time buyers aged between 18-35 years with some buying sectional title properties.

"Blue Valley Golf & Country Estate is centrally located between Johannesburg and Pretoria, close to major highways and roads with accessible prices of between R3 million and R4 million, average home sizes measuring between 300sqm to 450sqm thus making it appealing to buyers," said Liesl Maddock, Pam Golding Properties Centurion area specialist.

Property prices for freehold homes recorded growth of +162.8 percent between 2013 and 2018 with a median price of R2.05 million in 2018, according to Lightstone. Prices have continued to rise in 2019, with a median price of sales recorded thus far this year of R2.425 million.

Buyers and homeowners, many who have owned their properties for more than 11 years see value which is another reason why the estate is in demand, says Maddock.

It is possible to buy a spacious home priced under R4 million while vacant stands range from R1.2 million to R3 million giving buyers an opportunity to build their own dream home. In 2018, Pam Golding Properties sold a luxury home with four en suite bedrooms, a study and staff accommodation for R4.5 million, pointing out that there is a wide range of properties to choose from and these can be priced up to R11 million depending on stand size and finishes.

She said that the estate offers a secure home environment, an 18-hole Gary Player Designer Golf Course, Tuscan Clubhouse, a full conference and banqueting facilities with breakaway rooms, bar lounges, tennis courts, squash courts, pro-shop, gym, shuttle service, beauty spa, convenient store, mini soccer field and cycle track.

In addition, residents can enjoy birdwatching, as well as take in the sights of the beautiful sunsets in a tranquil setting.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE