DURBAN - The Royal Shaka Property Group has officially launched the first phase of Seaton, The Club Seaton which represents an R85 million investment. The Club Seaton presents an unrivalled equestrian lifestyle with the introduction of KwaZulu-Natal’s first Olympic-sized indoor and outdoor arenas for show jumping and dressage.

"Seaton is a R10 billion project that has been uniquely designed to introduce something that has never been seen before in KwaZulu-Natal, especially the North Coast. The Club is an example of how we are truly transforming living in this region. We wanted to ensure that our residents and the North Coast community had access to world-class equestrian facilities, which includes KwaZulu-Natal’s first-ever Olympic-sized indoor and outdoor arenas for show jumping and dressage," said Murray Collins, Chief Executive of Collins Residential, a stakeholder in the Royal Shaka Property Group.

The entire Seaton development spans across 411 hectares, with The Club being an extraordinary component of this development; which is why we have introduced it first.

The entire development will have commercial opportunities, offices, a school, restaurants and a mixed use area.

Club Seaton has been crafted for passionate equestrians, with 98 stands ranging from 900m² to 13 000m², as well as 96 stables where residents can house their horses.

The development team has restored and transformed a 100-year-old farmhouse into what will become the Manor House to Seaton and KwaZulu-Natal residents.

The Manor House showcases the level of premium living the Royal Shaka Property Group are trying to curate; it will feature a bespoke restaurant, billiard room, whiskey lounge and rooftop deck boasting 180° views of the equestrian activities that front it.

The Club has been designed with the very best in mind, from incredible Olympic-sized indoor and outdoor, all-weather arenas with ebb and flow systems, to a full-size Polo field, lunge rings, and warm-up arenas.

Seaton offers residents a variety of facilities including the Beach House, 26 kilometres of walking, running and mountain bike trails, organic farms, direct beach access to 2 kilometres of Christmas Bay, forest boardwalks, and access to all Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate’s facilities too.

Seaton is a part of the greater R76 billion North Coast masterplan and it will establish 3776 homes and is undoubtedly designed as a new-generation estate that explores integrated living.

"It introduces a new way of life to KwaZulu-Natal; starting with the charming country lifestyle at The Club," concluded Collins.

