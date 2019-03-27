DURBAN - A R12.9 million priced ambassadorial home has hit the market after being owned for five years by a world famous racehorse trainer. From the moment the gates open, you know you've arrived at a world-class residential property, perfectly set and positioned on three acres or around 12 000 m2 of sheer privacy. One arm of the driveway takes you to the main house and another arm leads to a large freestanding cottage with its own swimming pool. Between the main house and the cottage five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and five lounges are on offer.

The expansive living areas downstairs all open onto an enormous covered entertainment area, as well as French tiled courtyard complete with feature paperbark tree, water fountain and access to the fully equipped laundry, study or office. The main house also boasts modern double staff accommodation complete with its own lounge, kitchen, bathroom and utility courtyard.

Gregg Wilson, Director of Seeff Hillcrest, Kloof and Waterfall said, "There are numerous lounges as well as indoor and outdoor dining areas, both formal and relaxed. The fully fitted bar area inside is perfectly positioned to service all living areas as guests arrive. The home has ducted air-conditioning and features gas fireplaces in all the right places. A sweeping staircase leads you upstairs to the bedrooms. At the top of the staircase is a massive landing with a second study area, which is ideal for a busy executive family with lots on the go".

The main bedroom with his and hers walk-through wardrobe and full bathroom with imported tiles has a great view of the entire property.

The middle bedroom is also en suite and includes its own lounge; this configuration was originally designed to be two bedrooms sharing an en suite in the middle, so the one bedroom now used as a private lounge could easily revert to its original function. The third en suite bedroom upstairs is completely private and very well appointed. A loft area serves as a library.

Downstairs the covered veranda looks onto a brand-new swimming pool. A pool house is another entertainment facility, complete with chandeliers, a dining area, movable bar on wheels, glitzy caesarstone, a pizza oven, gas braai and drinks fridges.

The totally separate 100 m2 cottage has its own private parking and pool. It is unlike any definition of the word cottage that you've ever seen before. It has world-class finishes throughout.

This property would also suit an ambassador as their residence and anyone who appreciates living in a suburb which is one of KZN’s oldest declared conservancy areas.

This is the only area in the Upper Highway that has large plot sizes of a minimum of 8000 m2 (three acres), and showing record sales prices of R16m (the next-door property) and R20m-plus, securing your investment for the future.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE