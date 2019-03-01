DURBAN - Seeff Properties currently has five extraordinary mansions listed for between R69 million and R180 million in Constantia Upper, Zimbali, Fresnaye, Clifton and Sandhurst. Samuel Seeff, chairman of the Seeff Property Group, said that Cape Town is where you will find some of the most exclusive mansions in the country, especially in Clifton, Bantry Bay and Fresnaye on the Atlantic Seaboard where prices have reached upwards of R100m to R275m, and in Bishopscourt and Constantia Upper in the Southern Suburbs where prices have topped the R60m price mark.

The Atlantic Seaboard is also home to the most exclusive streets in the country such as Nettleton Road in Clifton where you can expect to pay upwards of R150m.

Other top end areas where you will find mansions with the most enviable addresses include Waterkloof in Pretoria East, and the Sandton suburbs in Gauteng. In KZN, you will find these super homes mostly in Zimbali and Umhlanga.

The buyer profile of these mansion properties tend to be mixed, ranging from business executives and entrepreneurs to foreign embassies and consulates in the case of Bishopscourt and Constantia Upper according to Seeff.

Foreign “swallow” buyers are also attracted to these top end properties given the good value that they represent in Dollar and Euro terms, especially coastal and vineyard properties.

"These homes would range in size from anything upwards of 800sqm to as much as 1400sqm and more, generally multi-storey, with up to six bedrooms, all with their own luxurious en-suite bathrooms, multiple lounges, dining rooms, chef kitchens, luxurious German appliances and bathroom finishes, luxurious five star fittings and finishes throughout, a private cinema, gymnasium or perhaps your own yoga studio, climate control throughout (hot and cold), full home automation, top class security, guest and staff suites, multi-car garaging, outdoor entertainment areas, a heated swimming pool and much more. Expect to pay upwards of R60m-R300m for a mansion here," said Lance Cohen, Director for Seeff Atlantic Seaboard.

Cohen currently has a number of top-class listings, priced from R55 million to R750m. Most of the top end properties are not advertised but marketed privately.

Charles Vining, Seeff’s MD in Sandton, said that Sandhurst is the most prestigious suburb in Sandton, and one of the top suburbs in the country where the most super-homes in Johannesburg are found.

Most homes on the market in Sandhurst are priced between R20 and R30 million, but on the rare occasion that a home of between R60 million and R180 million will be listed, it will be a magnificent property”.

Andreas Wassenaar, Seeff’s Licensee and Principal in Zimbali who is also a long-time resident in Zimbali Coastal Resort, said that Zimbali represents the pinnacle of residential property in KZN.

"The price bracket for new superbly appointed beachfront villas ranges from R25m to R70m. These homes typically offer between 650 sqm to 1000 sqm of designer state of the art living spaces with leading KZN architects such as Nigel Tarbaton of Metropole Architects, Chantelle Viljoen of Casa Architects or Chen Sagnelli of Sagnelli Architects featuring prominently" said Wassenaar.

Zimbali offers discerning investors large homes on large freehold sites with magnificent oceanfront settings at pricing that offers compelling value”.

Below are five of the most exclusive properties:

Constantia Upper: R69 million Photo: Supplied





Zimbali: R70 million Photo: Supplied





Fresnaye: R150 million Photo: Supplied





Clifton: R150 million plus VAT Photo: Supplied





Sandhurst: R180 million Photo: Supplied





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE