DURBAN - Due to market trends and key buyer insight, Balize Private Estate has introduced freestanding Villas into its home offering to meet the demand of those wanting larger freehold homes within a secure residential estate.



The decision to enhance the offering at Balize Private Estate is aligned with current market demands. There is a high demand for sectional title opportunities within secure estates, especially along KZN’s North Coast. Looking at trends in the market, security ranks highly along with convenience and accessibility and a lock-up-and-go lifestyle.





It cannot be overlooked that data shows that a large portion of the South African Real Estate market asking for the privacy and comfort of a freestanding home but the peace of mind of being within a secure estate.





Balize Private Estate is further enhanced by the 180-degree sea views, the facilities offered, its home type mix of freestanding Villas, Cabanas and Penthouses, as well as its central location and positioning within the prestigious Sibaya Coastal Precinct.





"Part of the appeal of Balize Private Estate is that it offers something for families at different life stages- from young families with small children to retirees, all facets of the market have been considered in the design of the estate and facilities offered, however that’s not to imply we have overlooked anyone, much to the contrary," said Butch James, Sales Director of Balize Private Estate.





Balize Villas. Photo: Supplied

James added, "As a boutique estate, centred around an alfresco, coastal lifestyle Balize is also very much angled at families looking to scale-down in terms of home size but not lifestyle".





