DURBAN - All homes within Phase 1A of Mount Edgecombe Retirement Estate have now sold out. Located within the greater Kindlewood Estate, in Mount Edgecombe. The Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom single-level sectional title homes and a limited number of freestanding homes.

David Cameron, Development Representative of Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village said, "Mount Edgecombe Retirement village had significant pre-sale success with 60 percent of the units in Phase 1 having sold before the development was released to the public. This set the tone for the sales which followed and bolsters our research that there is a real demand for premium retirement products in KZN, and moreover those located on the North Coast, as there is just nothing available".

As a retirement offering located within Kindlewood Estate, Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village has a host of its own facilities and access to those within Kindlewood as well.

Cameron added, "A set up like this deliberately creates a multi-generational estate, which is an attractive option for many not quite ready to enter into a dedicated retirement living situation. Studies have shown the holistic benefits of living in a multi-generational set up with positive effects on mental and emotional well-being as well as inspiring people to remain active later into retirement, and therefore healthier".

"Our market research has uncovered some valuable insight about the previously-overlooked retirement market; most want to live in a place that offers good security and homes which are comfortable, spacious, modern and easy to navigate on single-level and with no steps. Not only have we managed to achieve this for our buyers, but we have also designed the homes to be easy to retro-fit in order to adapt to the changing needs of people through the different stages of their retirement life," said Cameron.

The Mount Edgecombe Care Centre is available to both residents of Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village and the greater public. The care centre was part of the holistic development plan from the outset, with a promise by developers, Collins Residential, to have the facility built in Phase 1.

The development of the R100 million care centre was also not contingent on sales achieved within MERV and was developed with no financial implication to the owners at MERV.

Although homes at the Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village are designed to be adaptable according to residents needs, families can also have peace of mind knowing that there is a viable, safe and dedicated care centre within the estate for when the need arises.

The Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village is set up for a smooth transition in living situation from an independent living to 24/7 professional care in a dedicated facility. Residents who live in the homes have the option of home-based care through the care centre and there is also a roaming nurse who makes daily rounds to all the homes and acts as an early warning system to assist families in knowing when it is time for their loved ones to move into the next phase of retirement living, or into the care centre.

By having the care centre available, both residents and families have peace of mind knowing this is a professional, holistic facility- they know what they are getting, and that familiarity makes the transition easier for everyone. Comfort is important; home is not always about bricks and mortar, home is a situation where you feel safe, comfortable and cared for.

Investing off-plan will undoubtedly create the best opportunity for value appreciation, and some developments have seen up to as much as 25 percent growth between purchase and transfer. What’s even more significant is that demand for retirement living options will outweigh supply in the next two decades, there literally isn’t enough supply currently and it is forecasted to be inadequate.

Retirement facilities are being established within KZN, but this takes time and the number of beds available cannot develop in stride with the demand. It is imperative that planning starts now, even for those who are at least a decade away from the traditional retirement age.

