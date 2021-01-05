LOOK: This is SA’s most expensive apartment

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - A R170 million Clifton property is the most expensive property in South Africa according to real estate company RE/MAX. The eight-bedroom beach apartment is forged into the cliffside flanking of one of Clifton’s premiere beaches and it offers uninterrupted views across the Atlantic Ocean and 12 Apostles mountain range. “Beachside properties in the Western Cape are appealing to luxury buyers largely because of the lifestyle these properties offer. Areas such as the Cape’s Atlantic Seaboard are particularly popular as they offer some of the most scenic views and are conveniently located near all the major attractions,” said Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa. He added, “Clifton is a very popular area for luxury buyers. Some of the highest sales prices have been recorded in this area". Features of the apartments include a fully equipped service kitchen with a separate entrance, a laundry area, a glass-enclosed and temperature-controlled wine cellar, two guest powder rooms, as well as two en-suite bedrooms. Both suites open up onto the outdoor living space.

Photo: Supplied

Also on the first floor is the family residence that includes an additional open-plan chef’s kitchen, lounge and dining area all flowing onto a large entertainment terrace overlooking Clifton’s famed sunsets.

The first floor can be partitioned into two separate apartments, each with their own entrances, by activating the automated security shutter.

The luxurious master-suite offers a plush dressing room and an enclosed bathroom that can become a steam room at the touch of a button. There are an additional three elegantly decorated spacious en-suite bedrooms. The gym, with its own en-suite bathroom and built-in cupboards could potentially be used as a fifth bedroom if required.

Photo: Supplied

The property has direct access to the very exclusive Moses beach, a communal pool (in addition to two private swimming pools), underground parking for seven cars, a storeroom and 24/7 security and concierge on site.

Surrounding the apartment are automated roll down, security shutters which close off and shield the home at the touch of a button.

Previously one of the most expensive listing in the country was a R150 million five-bedroom home in Fresnaye which was marketed by sales associate, Karryn Cartoulis of RE/MAX Living.

The Fresnaye property recently sold for R120 million and Cartoulis expects similar levels of interest for the R170 million apartment.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE