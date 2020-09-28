LOOK: Two of the most expensive homes in SA

DURBAN - The first few months of lockdown was a trying period that highlighted the shortcomings of any home. Spending months confined within the home can be described as nothing short of a blissful experience – especially within the homes that overlook some of South Africa’s most scenic landscapes. “The South African real estate market is one of the most affordable markets for luxury real estate investors. While the luxury market starts anywhere from around $7 million in other parts of the world, here in South Africa, luxury homes start at just over R5 million in some parts of the country,” said Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett. Here’s a look at two of the most expensive homes in South Africa: Bantry Bay, Western Cape: R140 million

Photo: Supplied

The Bantry Bay home is a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom mansion. It is fitted with luxurious finishes, this stylish home offers uninterrupted ocean vistas from the edge of the rim-flow pool that overlooks one of Africa's most exclusive locations: Bantry Bay.

Equipped with the latest technology, security and state-of-the-art sound systems, this home is built for the buyer who has an appetite for the finer things in life.

A separate three-bedroom apartment with its own pool, views and garden is currently under construction to complement this opulent home.

Zimbali Coastal Resort, KZN: R70 million

Photo: Supplied

This magnificent four-bedroom en-suite home is situated in a secure Zimbali Coastal Resort estate.

Homeowners can access the living area and bedrooms by means of the home’s private lift. Luxury finishes are carried throughout, from the curved staircase with carved wooden balustrades to the Swarovski chandeliers. The house also has its own home theatre and snooker room, boredom is never an issue for the buyer of this luxury home.

