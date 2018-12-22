The National Lottery Operator Ithuba has confirmed that there are two big Lotto jackpot winners who are yet to claim their prizes. Photo: File

DURBAN - The National Lottery Operator Ithuba, has confirmed that there are two big LOTTO jackpot winners from the 19 December 2018 and 19 September 2018 draws who are yet to claim their prizes. The first winner who scooped a whopping jackpot of over R23 million bought the winning ticket at the Shell garage in Rooihuiskraal and Reddersburg Roads, Centurion. The second winner bought their winning ticket at Lanipath (PTY) LTD, Protea Boulevard, Protea Glen in Soweto bagging a jackpot win of R8,745 million after wagering for just R10 using the manual selection method.

Busisiwe Koloi the Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba said that the Lottery Operator is particularly excited about having winners during the festive season.

"We are especially excited about winners that we’ve had in the last three months of the year, because as pleasant as the festive season is, it can also bring financial anxiety and it has been a touching experience to see just how much difference winning the Lottery has made in people’s lives, particularly at this time of the year. We are hoping that the winners will come forward – it would be such a wonderful Christmas and a New Year gift to them," said Koloi.

To date, the National Lottery has created over 372 jackpot winners of which 276 are millionaires since Ithuba took over the National Lottery in 2015. Koloi also adds that the National Lottery has received claims from non-jackpot winners who have won large amounts of money across all games.

"When we speak to these winners about how they intend to spend their money, education and housing are always top of the list. This was the case with a 45-year-old Port Elizabeth woman who came to claim over R250, 000 on a Powerball draw, from the 4 December 2018. She said she plans on using the money to pay for her daughter’s fees in 2019. Another winner, a 63-year-old man from Johannesburg who has recently claimed a Powerball division 2 prize, won R259, 171 said that he would use his money to renovate his house, just in time for Christmas", said Koloi.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE